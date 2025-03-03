Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Maharashtra HSRP Fees

NCP leader Rohit Pawar accused Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis of misinformation regarding HSRP fees, suggesting a Gujarat-based company is involved in a scam. Pawar demanded explanations for decisions stayed by Fadnavis, citing unresolved justice cases and alleged mishandling in multiple sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-03-2025 15:51 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 15:51 IST
NCP leader Rohit Pawar accused Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of being misinformed by officials about high-security registration plate (HSRP) fees, suggesting an alleged scam involving a Gujarat-based company.

Speaking at Vidhan Bhavan, Pawar highlighted discrepancies in HSRP pricing between Gujarat and Maharashtra, insisting the latter charged significantly higher fees.

He demanded explanations for Fadnavis's decisions, questioning the halting of projects and appointments, while also raising issues of unsolved justice cases and alleged financial scams in past government sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

