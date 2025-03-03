Historic Budget Marks New Era for Jammu and Kashmir
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha hailed the Jammu and Kashmir Budget's historic significance, introduced by elected representatives for the first time in over seven years. He emphasized the importance of non-partisan collaboration for the region's development and highlighted infrastructure advancements, tourism growth, and initiatives in industrial and educational sectors.
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha praised Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for conducting a major grassroots exercise, emphasizing the historic significance of the Jammu and Kashmir Budget, as it is the first in over seven years to be introduced by an elected government in the region.
Highlighting both challenges and opportunities, Sinha urged collaboration beyond political affiliations for the welfare of the people and overall development of J-K. He noted the Budget not only as a financial document but as a reflection of the masses' aspirations, ensuring participatory governance.
The Lieutenant Governor also underscored recent economic growth, infrastructure improvements, and the region's rich tourism potential, committing to projects enhancing connectivity, industrial expansion, and trade. Additionally, efforts to transform J-K into an educational hub with significant investments in higher education were mentioned.
