Tragedy Strikes as SUV Plows into Mannheim Carnival

A fatal car ramming incident in Mannheim, Germany, has left one person dead and several injured during the city's carnival festivities, police confirmed on Monday. The driver of the vehicle, a black SUV, has been apprehended, though further suspects are yet to be identified.

The event occurred near Paradeplatz square, with the car barreling toward Mannheim's iconic water tower, according to local media. The attack has heightened security concerns in Germany, already on edge following a series of violent episodes over the past months, including vehicle attacks in Magdeburg and Munich, as well as a May stabbing in Mannheim.

Authorities have been on high alert amidst calls for attacks by Islamic State-affiliated social media accounts targeting carnival parades in cities such as Cologne and Nuremberg. Public guidelines request avoiding the affected area while investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)