Tensions Rise as Israel Seeks Extended Ceasefire with Hamas

Palestinian militant group Hamas has accused Israel of reverting to earlier tensions by attempting to extend the first phase of their Gaza ceasefire agreement. The group claims that Israel's proposed alternatives threaten to undermine the fragile truce.

On Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced his support for a proposal by U.S. President Donald Trump's envoy. The plan calls for a temporary ceasefire in Gaza during the Ramadan and Passover periods. This statement came after the initial phase of the previously agreed-upon ceasefire expired.

Hamas senior official Osama Hamdan expressed strong opposition to the Israeli moves in a televised statement. He accused the Israeli occupation of trying to overturn the agreement through its proposed alternatives, signaling potential challenges in maintaining peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)