Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Israel Seeks Extended Ceasefire with Hamas

Hamas claims Israel is undermining the ceasefire agreement in Gaza by proposing alternatives. Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu endorsed the U.S. envoy's plan for an extension during Ramadan and Passover. The initial phase of the ceasefire agreement has expired, causing concern among Palestinian militants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 03-03-2025 18:56 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 18:56 IST
Tensions Rise as Israel Seeks Extended Ceasefire with Hamas
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Palestinian militant group Hamas has accused Israel of reverting to earlier tensions by attempting to extend the first phase of their Gaza ceasefire agreement. The group claims that Israel's proposed alternatives threaten to undermine the fragile truce.

On Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced his support for a proposal by U.S. President Donald Trump's envoy. The plan calls for a temporary ceasefire in Gaza during the Ramadan and Passover periods. This statement came after the initial phase of the previously agreed-upon ceasefire expired.

Hamas senior official Osama Hamdan expressed strong opposition to the Israeli moves in a televised statement. He accused the Israeli occupation of trying to overturn the agreement through its proposed alternatives, signaling potential challenges in maintaining peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025