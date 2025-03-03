Congress Challenges EC Over Voter List Manipulation

The Congress party, on Monday, leveled serious accusations against the Election Commission of India, alleging its involvement in voter list manipulation. The party asserts that this malpractice endangers India's democratic principles and is actively pursuing remedies via legal, political, and legislative channels.

Senior Congress leaders, including Ajay Maken, Digvijaya Singh, and others, highlighted alarming instances of the same voter ID number being used by multiple individuals across various states and constituencies. The leaders warn that such irregularities undermine the electoral process and threaten the country's democracy.

The party emphasized the need for a unique voter ID for each citizen and criticized the EC's unexplained silence on the matter. They vowed to hold the ruling BJP accountable and stressed the importance of impartial election commissioners. The Congress aims to maintain pressure until the issue is thoroughly addressed.

(With inputs from agencies.)