Congress Slams BRS Over Phone Tapping Allegations in Telangana

Congress leader Sama Ram Mohan Reddy criticized BRS officials Harish Rao and K.T. Rama Rao, accusing them of spreading misinformation regarding a phone tapping investigation. Reddy claimed Harish Rao misled the public by discussing unrelated cases and defended the Congress's transparency in addressing allegations of coal mining tender irregularities.

Congress Official Spokesperson, Sama Ram Mohan Reddy (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Telangana's political battleground heated up as the Congress, through its Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee Media and Communications Chairman Sama Ram Mohan Reddy, launched a fierce critique against Bharat Rashtra Samithi leaders Harish Rao and K.T. Rama Rao. Reddy accused them of orchestrating a 'drama' filled with 'deliberate misinformation' associated with an ongoing phone tapping investigation.

Reddy accused Harish Rao of sowing public confusion by erroneously referencing a separate legal matter, asserting, 'Harish Rao misled the public by talking about a different case that the courts had quashed. The present investigation is distinct,' he noted. Continuing his criticism, he mentioned that Harish Rao was summoned for questioning after being implicated in a deposition involving a media owner.

The TPCC spokesperson debunked BRS allegations of coal mining tender irregularities, attributed originally to a media report rather than BRS, emphasizing, 'The Deputy Chief Minister has already clarified, leading to the cancellation of tenders for transparency reasons.' Reddy challenged BRS to address their concerns in the Assembly and denounced social media claims by KTR as lacking credibility.

