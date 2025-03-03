India-Nepal Alliance: A New Era in WASH Sector Cooperation

In a move symbolizing strengthened bilateral ties, India and Nepal signed a significant agreement aimed at enhancing cooperation in the Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) sector on Monday. The ceremony, witnessed by Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil and Nepal's Water Supply Minister Pradeep Yadav, set the stage for a new era of collaboration.

The memorandum of understanding outlines a robust framework for cooperation in critical areas such as waste management, water resource management, and capacity building. Under this agreement, Nepalese personnel will receive training in water resource management, with an emphasis on technology and knowledge transfer between the two countries.

An integral part of the agreement involves joint initiatives in groundwater management, including monitoring, assessing, and improving groundwater quality. Minister Patil highlighted the agreement as a testament to India and Nepal's shared commitment to public health and sustainable development, while Minister Yadav expressed eagerness to learn from India's experiences in clean water and sanitation initiatives.

