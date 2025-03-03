Left Menu

Yuji Iwasawa Steps Up as President of the International Court of Justice

Judge Yuji Iwasawa has been elected as the new president of the International Court of Justice, completing the term of Nawaf Salam, who became Lebanon's Prime Minister. Iwasawa, a Japanese scholar, continues his work amidst the ongoing genocide accusation case against Israel regarding Palestinian territories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 20:11 IST
Yuji Iwasawa Steps Up as President of the International Court of Justice
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Judge Yuji Iwasawa has been elected to serve as the president of the International Court of Justice, following the resignation of former president Nawaf Salam, who left the position to become Lebanon's Prime Minister. The ICJ, based in The Hague and known as the World Court, plays a crucial role in addressing disputes among nations.

Iwasawa, with a background in international law from the University of Tokyo, joined the court in 2018. His tenure now involves oversight of significant cases, including the ones involving accusations against Israel concerning their occupation of Palestinian territories.

The ICJ has ruled that Israel's settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem are illegal, stirring considerable international debate. While these settlements are widely viewed as unlawful, Israel disputes the ruling, citing historical and security factors. The ICJ continues to wield influence in global legal matters, helping to navigate complex international disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025