Yuji Iwasawa Steps Up as President of the International Court of Justice

Judge Yuji Iwasawa has been elected to serve as the president of the International Court of Justice, following the resignation of former president Nawaf Salam, who left the position to become Lebanon's Prime Minister. The ICJ, based in The Hague and known as the World Court, plays a crucial role in addressing disputes among nations.

Iwasawa, with a background in international law from the University of Tokyo, joined the court in 2018. His tenure now involves oversight of significant cases, including the ones involving accusations against Israel concerning their occupation of Palestinian territories.

The ICJ has ruled that Israel's settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem are illegal, stirring considerable international debate. While these settlements are widely viewed as unlawful, Israel disputes the ruling, citing historical and security factors. The ICJ continues to wield influence in global legal matters, helping to navigate complex international disputes.

