Justice Served: Faridabad Man Sentenced to 20 Years for Heinous Crime

A man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for the 2021 rape of an 8-year-old girl in Faridabad. The court imposed a fine and awarded compensation to the victim's family. The case involved testimonies from 29 people and numerous documents, leading to the conviction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 03-03-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 20:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a landmark judgment, the court in Faridabad sentenced a man to 20 years in prison for the brutal rape of an 8-year-old girl in 2021. Presided over by Additional Sessions Judge Hemraj Mittal, the court not only handed down the severe sentence but also imposed a fine of Rs 70,000 on the accused.

The grievous incident, registered at Women Police Station NIT, Faridabad, occurred when the young victim, accompanied by her sister and brother, encountered the perpetrator, Gulshan, while returning from tuition. Exploiting the situation, he isolated the girl and committed the heinous crime before fleeing the scene.

Following swift police action, Gulshan was apprehended the day after the crime. Chief Defense Counsel Ravindra Gupta lauded the judicial process, which involved numerous testimonies and documentary evidence, ensuring justice was served for the survivor and her family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

