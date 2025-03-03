Left Menu

Tragic Accident at Mansurpur Sugar Mill: Two Employees Killed

Two employees of Mansurpur Sugar Mill died when a truck carrying sugarcane overturned on them. The truck was entering the mill premises. The victims, Mohanvir and Arvind Kumar, were declared dead at Begarajpur Medical College. An investigation is underway, and the driver is being sought.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 03-03-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 20:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Two employees of the Mansurpur Sugar Mill were killed in a tragic accident on Monday evening when a truck loaded with sugarcane overturned onto them. This unfortunate incident occurred as the vehicle was maneuvering into the mill's compound, police reported.

Circle Officer Ramashish Yadav stated that the truck was transporting sugarcane from the Sillajuddi purchasing center and was in the process of entering the mill premises when the fatal accident occurred.

Police immediately reached the scene following reports of the accident, initiating a rescue operation. The injured employees, Mohanvir and Arvind Kumar, were promptly taken to Begarajpur Medical College, where they were declared dead. The driver of the truck escaped, and authorities are currently conducting a search to apprehend him.

(With inputs from agencies.)

