Serbian President Backtracks After Insulting Reporter Amid Protest Turmoil
Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic apologized for calling a state TV reporter an "imbecile" following anti-government protests sparked by a fatal rail collapse. Massive student-led protests accuse the government of corruption and mismanagement. Vucic claims a Western plot against him and plans a counter-rally.
In a surprising move, Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic issued a public apology on Monday after branding a state TV reporter an "imbecile." This incident followed the broadcaster's coverage of massive protests, rooted in public backlash against the government after a deadly train station collapse.
The protests, primarily led by university students, have regularly drawn thousands, challenging Vucic's decade-long rule in the Balkan nation known for its pro-Russian stance. Critics have linked the tragic infrastructure failure, which claimed 15 lives, to rampant government corruption.
Despite the protests' persistence, Vucic remains defiant, suggesting Western intelligence may be behind efforts to destabilize his presidency. He plans a counter-rally in Belgrade, highlighting the tense atmosphere as March 15 approaches, when the next major protest is slated.
