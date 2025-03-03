Serbian President Backtracks After Insulting Reporter Amid Protest Turmoil

In a surprising move, Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic issued a public apology on Monday after branding a state TV reporter an "imbecile." This incident followed the broadcaster's coverage of massive protests, rooted in public backlash against the government after a deadly train station collapse.

The protests, primarily led by university students, have regularly drawn thousands, challenging Vucic's decade-long rule in the Balkan nation known for its pro-Russian stance. Critics have linked the tragic infrastructure failure, which claimed 15 lives, to rampant government corruption.

Despite the protests' persistence, Vucic remains defiant, suggesting Western intelligence may be behind efforts to destabilize his presidency. He plans a counter-rally in Belgrade, highlighting the tense atmosphere as March 15 approaches, when the next major protest is slated.

(With inputs from agencies.)