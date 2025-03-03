Justice Denied? The Execution of Shahzadi Khan in Abu Dhabi Sparks Outcry

The execution of Shahzadi Khan, an Indian woman in Abu Dhabi for a murder charge, has sparked a controversy. Her family alleges she was denied justice and accuses the Indian government of offering no support.

Shahzadi, 33, was hanged on February 15 after being accused of murdering a four-month-old child. Her family claims she was wrongly accused and has condemned the process as a form of extrajudicial killing masked as judicial.

The family's lawyer, Ali Mohammad, argued that her conviction was the result of a flawed legal process. Despite attempts to appeal and plead for mercy, Khan was executed, shocking her family, who were unaware of her fate until nearly two weeks later.

(With inputs from agencies.)