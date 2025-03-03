Justice Denied? The Execution of Shahzadi Khan in Abu Dhabi Sparks Outcry
Shahzadi Khan, an Indian national, was executed in Abu Dhabi in February 2023 for alleged murder, but her family claims she was denied justice. Her father alleges lack of support from the Indian government and claims her execution was influenced by false accusations from the victim's family.
- Country:
- India
The execution of Shahzadi Khan, an Indian woman in Abu Dhabi for a murder charge, has sparked a controversy. Her family alleges she was denied justice and accuses the Indian government of offering no support.
Shahzadi, 33, was hanged on February 15 after being accused of murdering a four-month-old child. Her family claims she was wrongly accused and has condemned the process as a form of extrajudicial killing masked as judicial.
The family's lawyer, Ali Mohammad, argued that her conviction was the result of a flawed legal process. Despite attempts to appeal and plead for mercy, Khan was executed, shocking her family, who were unaware of her fate until nearly two weeks later.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Demand for Justice: Unraveling the Tragedy at New Delhi Railway Station
Champions of Justice: Young Advocates Urged to Volunteer
Aam Aadmi Party Calls for Justice and Accountability in New Delhi Stampede Tragedy
Tahawwur Hussain Rana's Extradition: A Step Closer to Justice for Mumbai Attacks?
Delhi Train Station Stampede Sparks Outcry for Justice and Aid