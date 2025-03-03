Himachal Pradesh Cabinet Approves Key Developments for Budget Session
In a key development, the Himachal Pradesh Cabinet approved the CAG report for 2023-24 during its budget session. The Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, also sanctioned the creation of 145 new posts and modernization of khatta bhattis, aiming to enhance infrastructure and governance.
- Country:
- India
The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet granted approval on Monday for presenting the 2023-24 CAG report in the assembly's budget session. This report, generated by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India, audits government compliance and state financial performance.
Under Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's leadership, the Cabinet also sanctioned the Governor's inaugural address draft and announced the creation of 145 new positions across various urban departments. These include posts in municipal corporations and councils.
Moreover, the Cabinet resolved to upgrade traditional katha bhattis with modern IBR boilers, ensuring safe and efficient use of Khair wood in the production of an essential ingredient for 'paan'. This modernization effort will enhance safety standards and production capacity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
