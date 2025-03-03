Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes as Young Constable Dies in Accidental Shooting

Constable Shivam Kumar, aged 30, tragically died from an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound at the IG West Zone PAC residence in Moradabad. A 2019-batch officer, Kumar was known for his cheerful demeanor. A forensic probe is underway to understand the shooting's circumstances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moradabad | Updated: 03-03-2025 22:18 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 22:18 IST
Tragedy Strikes as Young Constable Dies in Accidental Shooting
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Moradabad on Monday evening when a 30-year-old constable lost his life following an accidental discharge from his INSAS rifle, police confirmed.

The deceased, Constable Shivam Kumar, was stationed at the Inspector General of Police West Zone PAC residence. His sudden death has left his colleagues mourning, describing him as cheerful and lively. The unfortunate event transpired at the Civil Lines area, sending shockwaves through the police department.

A forensic investigation is underway to determine the events leading to the accidental shooting. Shivam Kumar, a 2019-batch officer from Bijnor district, Uttar Pradesh, succumbed to his injuries at the spot, according to authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025