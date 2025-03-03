Tragedy Strikes as Young Constable Dies in Accidental Shooting

A tragic incident unfolded in Moradabad on Monday evening when a 30-year-old constable lost his life following an accidental discharge from his INSAS rifle, police confirmed.

The deceased, Constable Shivam Kumar, was stationed at the Inspector General of Police West Zone PAC residence. His sudden death has left his colleagues mourning, describing him as cheerful and lively. The unfortunate event transpired at the Civil Lines area, sending shockwaves through the police department.

A forensic investigation is underway to determine the events leading to the accidental shooting. Shivam Kumar, a 2019-batch officer from Bijnor district, Uttar Pradesh, succumbed to his injuries at the spot, according to authorities.

