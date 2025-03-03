Punjab Revenue Officers Halt Land Registration Amid Protests

In Punjab, land registration procedures came to a standstill on Monday, as revenue officers initiated a mass casual leave in protest. This move has resulted in widespread inconvenience for the public reliant on these services.

The officers are protesting against recent actions by the state vigilance bureau, which conducted raids in various tehsil offices in the districts of Mansa, Hoshiarpur, and Bathinda. The revenue officers claim these actions have fostered an 'atmosphere of fear' in their workplaces.

Speaking on behalf of the agitated officers, Lachman Singh Randhawa criticized the vigilance officials for seizing revenue records in Mansa without appropriate permissions. Moreover, the Punjab Revenue Officers' Association has gained support from several other associations, highlighting the growing unrest among public service workers. As a protest strategy, all land registration work has been suspended until March 7, although other services like 'girdawari' and mutation will proceed.

