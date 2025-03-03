Left Menu

Punjab Revenue Officers Halt Land Registration Amid Protests

Punjab's land registration activities were disrupted as revenue officers took mass casual leave to protest against state vigilance bureau raids, alleging an "atmosphere of fear." They demand proper procedures for raids and will refrain from property registration till March 7 while continuing other duties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 03-03-2025 23:10 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 23:10 IST
Punjab Revenue Officers Halt Land Registration Amid Protests
  • Country:
  • India

In Punjab, land registration procedures came to a standstill on Monday, as revenue officers initiated a mass casual leave in protest. This move has resulted in widespread inconvenience for the public reliant on these services.

The officers are protesting against recent actions by the state vigilance bureau, which conducted raids in various tehsil offices in the districts of Mansa, Hoshiarpur, and Bathinda. The revenue officers claim these actions have fostered an 'atmosphere of fear' in their workplaces.

Speaking on behalf of the agitated officers, Lachman Singh Randhawa criticized the vigilance officials for seizing revenue records in Mansa without appropriate permissions. Moreover, the Punjab Revenue Officers' Association has gained support from several other associations, highlighting the growing unrest among public service workers. As a protest strategy, all land registration work has been suspended until March 7, although other services like 'girdawari' and mutation will proceed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025