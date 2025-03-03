Ceasefire Turmoil: Gaza Blockade Sparks Tension

Tensions in Gaza have escalated as Israeli military actions raise the specter of a renewed conflict. Palestinians warned the recent imposition of a total blockade could lead to the collapse of the fragile ceasefire established with Hamas. Negotiations have yet to find a path forward.

Hamas insists on a permanent Israeli withdrawal from Gaza to end the ongoing conflict once and for all, while Israel proposes a temporary truce extending into April. Meanwhile, civilians bear the brunt of the blockade, with food and fuel prices surging amidst empty store shelves and strained supplies.

Gaza residents are grappling with rapidly rising food costs due to the new blockade. Flour prices have more than doubled overnight, and essential goods like cooking oil have become costly as merchants cash in on limited availability. The unstable political climate continues to hinder efforts to reach a lasting peace.

