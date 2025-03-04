Left Menu

Market Turmoil as Tariffs Stir Wall Street Anxiety

Wall Street's major indexes sharply declined following President Trump's announcement of 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico. The ISM survey indicated a manufacturing slowdown, fuelling economic concerns. The Dow, Nasdaq, and S&P 500 all experienced significant losses amid fears of inflation and further tariffs on China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 02:49 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 02:49 IST
Market Turmoil as Tariffs Stir Wall Street Anxiety
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street's leading stock indexes experienced a steep decline this Monday as President Donald Trump announced the imposition of 25% tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico. These economic measures came in tandem with data revealing a slight reduction in U.S. manufacturing activity, amplifying investor concerns.

The ISM survey reported a drop in the manufacturing PMI to 50.3 from January's 50.9, along with a contracting forward-looking new orders index. This news, combined with tariff uncertainty, contributed to market unrest, with financial experts citing a continuation of unfavorable economic news dampening previous optimism from positive fourth-quarter earnings.

Amid worries of an economic slowdown and potential inflation hikes, trading sentiment became bearish. The S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite, and Dow Jones Industrial Average all closed significantly lower, while fears of additional tariffs from China loom as Trump threatens new duties on Chinese imports. Traders are speculating on potential interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve, reflecting on the evolving economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025