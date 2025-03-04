Left Menu

Childhood Under Siege: Sexual Violence in Sudan's War

The conflict in Sudan since 2023 has led to numerous human rights violations, including the rape of 221 children. UNICEF reports highlight that sexual violence is being used strategically in warfare. Both military forces and factions have committed atrocities, forcing over 14 million into displacement and sparking a humanitarian crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 04-03-2025 07:31 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 07:31 IST
Childhood Under Siege: Sexual Violence in Sudan's War
  • Country:
  • Egypt

In war-torn Sudan, children as young as one year old have become victims of rape since early 2024. UNICEF revealed the information on Tuesday, emphasizing the exploitation of sexual violence as a warfare tactic.

The agency documented cases showing 221 children, including boys, were assaulted by armed men. The conflict broke out between military and paramilitary groups in April 2023, resulting in over 20,000 deaths and displacing more than 14 million people. The country faces a dire humanitarian crisis with ongoing atrocities.

With 73 conflict-related rape cases against children, UNICEF stresses that reports are likely just glimpses of a larger issue. Social stigma deters many from speaking out, deepening the crisis, while nearly 62,000 children remain internally displaced. The international community's attention is urgently needed to address these human rights violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025