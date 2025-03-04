Childhood Under Siege: Sexual Violence in Sudan's War

In war-torn Sudan, children as young as one year old have become victims of rape since early 2024. UNICEF revealed the information on Tuesday, emphasizing the exploitation of sexual violence as a warfare tactic.

The agency documented cases showing 221 children, including boys, were assaulted by armed men. The conflict broke out between military and paramilitary groups in April 2023, resulting in over 20,000 deaths and displacing more than 14 million people. The country faces a dire humanitarian crisis with ongoing atrocities.

With 73 conflict-related rape cases against children, UNICEF stresses that reports are likely just glimpses of a larger issue. Social stigma deters many from speaking out, deepening the crisis, while nearly 62,000 children remain internally displaced. The international community's attention is urgently needed to address these human rights violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)