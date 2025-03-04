Left Menu

Unclaimed Betel Nut Stockpile Sparks Speculation in Assam

Over 60,000 kg of unclaimed betel nuts seized in Assam's Cachar district have created a dilemma for local authorities, as the goods remain unclaimed, raising concerns about potential smuggling activities. With no owners stepping forward, authorities are pressing for rightful claims while speculations about illegal trade swirl.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Silchar | Updated: 04-03-2025 09:56 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 09:56 IST
In a peculiar issue faced by authorities in Assam's Cachar district, over 60,000 kilograms of betel nuts remain unclaimed at Lakhipur police station. The bets nuts, seized in two separate operations, are suspected to be linked to smuggling activities, but the rightful owners have yet to come forward.

The first operation conducted on October 13, 2024, resulted in the seizure of 405 sacks weighing 26,905 kg. A subsequent operation on December 26, 2023, added another 33,515.26 kg to the stockpile.

Despite multiple notifications urging owners to present valid proof, the authorities have been unable to trace any claimants. The situation has raised questions about the legality of the trade, with the police contemplating further legal action should no one come forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

