Naxalite Violence Claims Another Life in Chhattisgarh

Naxalites have once again struck in Chhattisgarh's tumultuous landscape, claiming the life of a 65-year-old man in Sukma district, authorities reported on Tuesday.

Kalmu Hidma, the victim, was a resident of Pentapad village under the jurisdiction of Chintagufa police station. The heinous crime unfolded on Monday evening, but the police have withheld specifics and potential motives behind the murder.

Hidma was linked to political circles, being a relative of former MLA Manish Kunjam. His death marks the eighth casualty attributed to Naxalites in the Bastar division this year. Last year, the region saw 68 civilians perish in similar violent incidents, highlighting a persistent threat.

