Naxalite Violence Claims Another Life in Chhattisgarh
A 65-year-old man, Kalmu Hidma, was killed by Naxalites in Sukma district, Chhattisgarh. The murder occurred in Pentapad village. Hidma was a relative of ex-MLA Manish Kunjam. This marks the eighth Naxalite-related death in the Bastar division this year, with 68 civilians killed last year.
- Country:
- India
Naxalites have once again struck in Chhattisgarh's tumultuous landscape, claiming the life of a 65-year-old man in Sukma district, authorities reported on Tuesday.
Kalmu Hidma, the victim, was a resident of Pentapad village under the jurisdiction of Chintagufa police station. The heinous crime unfolded on Monday evening, but the police have withheld specifics and potential motives behind the murder.
Hidma was linked to political circles, being a relative of former MLA Manish Kunjam. His death marks the eighth casualty attributed to Naxalites in the Bastar division this year. Last year, the region saw 68 civilians perish in similar violent incidents, highlighting a persistent threat.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
AI-powered upskilling: A new era of workforce development in Industry 5.0
Sambhal Unrest: Missing Persons Linked to Violence, Clarifies Police
Former Argentine President Faces Charges of Gender Violence
Trade Union Tensions Erupt in Tragic Killing
Escalating Violence in Kurram: A Humanitarian Crisis Deepens