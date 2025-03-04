Canada's Bold Stance: Tensions Rise Over Rwanda-Congo Conflict
Canada criticized Rwanda for its role in the Congo conflict, calling it 'shameful,' and suspended trade and technology permits to Rwanda. The Tutsi-led M23 rebel group's advance reflects the ongoing struggle for Congo's resources and the legacy of Rwanda's 1994 genocide, fueling international tensions.
Canada has strongly condemned Rwanda's involvement in the ongoing conflict in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, labeling it 'shameful.' In response, Canada has suspended the issuance of export permits for controlled goods and technologies to Rwanda.
This action is part of a broader international response, with countries like the European Union and the United Kingdom also halting aid and support to Rwanda. Meanwhile, the U.S. has imposed sanctions on Rwandan state minister James Kabarebe.
The conflict, marked by the Tutsi-led M23 group's advances, stems from historical tensions linked to Rwanda's 1994 genocide and disputes over mineral resources in Congo. Rwanda continues to deny backing the rebels, citing self-defense against Hutu militias.
(With inputs from agencies.)
