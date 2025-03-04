Inmate Found Dead in Jharkhand Jail: Tragic Incident Sparks Investigation
A 34-year-old inmate at Jharkhand's Medininagar Central Jail, Shaibir Ansari, was found dead, hanging in a bathroom adjacent to his barrack. The authorities have initiated an investigation while the body has been sent for post-mortem. Ansari had been serving a life sentence since 2023.
- Country:
- India
A 34-year-old inmate, Shaibir Ansari, was discovered dead at Medininagar Central Jail in Jharkhand, officials reported Tuesday. Ansari's body was found hanging from a ventilator rod in the bathroom near his barrack.
According to Jailer Ashish Kumar Sinha, the body has been sent to Medinirai Medical College and Hospital for a post-mortem examination. The authorities are treating the incident as a potential case of suicide.
Ansari, a resident of Ramna in the Garhwa district, had been incarcerated at the facility since 2023. A comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death has been launched by the police.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- inmate
- deceased
- Jharkhand
- jail
- investigation
- hanging
- post-mortem
- police
- Medininagar
- Ansari
ALSO READ
Campa and JioStar Unite for a Game-Changing TATA IPL 2025 Sponsorship
Tragic Stabbing in Northeast Delhi: Investigation Underway
Delhi High Court Criticizes Police for Delayed Investigation, Orders Enquiry
Tragedy at KIIT: Nepali Student's Death Sparks Outrage and Investigation
Delta Jet's Dramatic Flip: Investigations Underway in Toronto Crash