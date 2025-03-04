Inmate Found Dead in Jharkhand Jail: Tragic Incident Sparks Investigation

A 34-year-old inmate, Shaibir Ansari, was discovered dead at Medininagar Central Jail in Jharkhand, officials reported Tuesday. Ansari's body was found hanging from a ventilator rod in the bathroom near his barrack.

According to Jailer Ashish Kumar Sinha, the body has been sent to Medinirai Medical College and Hospital for a post-mortem examination. The authorities are treating the incident as a potential case of suicide.

Ansari, a resident of Ramna in the Garhwa district, had been incarcerated at the facility since 2023. A comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death has been launched by the police.

