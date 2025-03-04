Trump's Decision to Halt Military Aid to Ukraine Sparks Controversy

In a surprising move, U.S. President Donald Trump halted military aid to Ukraine following a sharp exchange with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. The decision, disclosed by a White House official, adds tension to the relationship between the two nations as Trump reviews the impact of the aid.

Trump's stance has provoked criticism from Democrats, who fear the move empowers Russian aggression. Senator Jeanne Shaheen condemned the decision, asserting that it paves the way for increased violence. Meanwhile, discussions on a potential deal for U.S. investment in Ukraine's mineral resources remain ongoing amidst these diplomatic strains.

European leaders are working to devise a peace plan, expressing concerns over the perceived betrayal by the U.S. Meanwhile, Russia continues to hold territory in Ukraine, emphasizing the need for security guarantees from the West to prevent future hostilities. European troops might be deployed under certain conditions, indicating a complex and evolving geopolitical landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)