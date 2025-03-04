Left Menu

Impact of U.S. Aid Freeze on Ukraine Conflict

The U.S. freezing aid to Ukraine strengthens Russia and complicates peace efforts, says Benjamin Haddad, French Junior Minister for Europe. He argues that suspending arms to Ukraine distances peace as it emboldens Russia, the aggressor. His comments highlight concerns about regional stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 04-03-2025 12:35 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 12:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

The decision by the United States to halt aid to Ukraine has been met with criticism, as it reportedly strengthens Russia's influence and complicates peace negotiations. Benjamin Haddad, the French junior minister for Europe, expressed these concerns on Tuesday.

Haddad questioned the logic of suspending arms to Ukraine, emphasizing that this move does not bring peace closer, but rather makes it more elusive. He pointed out that it only bolsters Russia, the aggressor in the ongoing conflict.

Speaking on France 2, Haddad underscored the difficulties such a decision creates for achieving regional stability and lasting peace, reflecting widespread apprehension about the broader implications of the U.S. policy shift.

(With inputs from agencies.)

