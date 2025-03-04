Left Menu

Alleged Faith Healer Accused of Illegal Religious Conversion

Harish Singh, a man from Ikauna, has been accused of attempting illegal religious conversion under the guise of faith healing by invoking Jesus Christ. With allegations supported by videos from Vishwa Hindu Parishad, police have charged Singh under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Act and are pursuing him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shravasti | Updated: 04-03-2025 13:03 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 13:03 IST
Alleged Faith Healer Accused of Illegal Religious Conversion
  • Country:
  • India

Harish Singh, a resident of Ikauna, is facing serious allegations of unlawful religious conversion under the pretenses of faith healing. According to local police, Singh purportedly conducted healing sessions using the name of Jesus Christ, drawing in attendees from various regions.

Superintendent of Police Ghanshyam Chaurasia reported that evidence in the form of videos, provided by activists from Vishwa Hindu Parishad, prompted a police investigation leading to Singh being charged under relevant sections of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Act.

Currently at large, Singh is believed to have fled to Punjab. Authorities are coordinating efforts to apprehend him, keeping a close watch on the Nepal border to thwart any escape attempts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025