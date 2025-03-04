Alleged Faith Healer Accused of Illegal Religious Conversion

Harish Singh, a resident of Ikauna, is facing serious allegations of unlawful religious conversion under the pretenses of faith healing. According to local police, Singh purportedly conducted healing sessions using the name of Jesus Christ, drawing in attendees from various regions.

Superintendent of Police Ghanshyam Chaurasia reported that evidence in the form of videos, provided by activists from Vishwa Hindu Parishad, prompted a police investigation leading to Singh being charged under relevant sections of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Act.

Currently at large, Singh is believed to have fled to Punjab. Authorities are coordinating efforts to apprehend him, keeping a close watch on the Nepal border to thwart any escape attempts.

