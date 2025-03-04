Left Menu

Tragic Encounter: Cow Vigilantes Attack in Haryana

In Haryana's Palwal district, two men were attacked by alleged cow vigilantes, leading to one fatality. Eleven suspects have been identified, with five arrests made. The incident occurred during a suspected cow smuggling operation when their truck took a wrong route through Haryana.

  • India

In a tragic incident, two men were violently attacked and thrown into a canal by alleged cow vigilantes in Haryana's Palwal district. Police reports confirmed on Tuesday that the assault resulted in the death of one man.

Authorities have arrested five out of eleven individuals accused of intercepting a cattle transport truck on suspicion of cow smuggling. The victims were en route from Rajasthan to Lucknow and inadvertently took a detour through Palwal.

Palwal's Deputy Superintendent of Police (Crime), Manoj Verma, revealed that the truck's driver managed to escape, but the helper drowned. The arrested individuals are from various surrounding districts, and investigations are ongoing as authorities verify transportation documents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

