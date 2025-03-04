Tragedy Strikes Mannheim: Car Ramming Raises Questions

In a tragic incident on Monday in Mannheim, a 40-year-old man allegedly drove his car into a bustling crowd, resulting in two fatalities and injuring 11 others. The suspect, a German national with previous convictions, remains in hospital as authorities press him for answers about his motivation.

State Interior Minister Thomas Strobl clarified there is currently no evidence pointing to extremist or religious motivations behind the attack. Instead, it is thought the man's personal issues might have led to the violent act. Investigation into his mental state is ongoing.

Mannheim, once again grappling with a violent car-ramming, saw citizens lay flowers in honor of victims while authorities cordoned off parts of the city center. Recent incidents in Germany highlight an urgent need for stronger preventive measures against such attacks using vehicles.

(With inputs from agencies.)