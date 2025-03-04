Uttarakhand's New Excise Policy: Shutting Liquor Shops Near Religious Places

The Uttarakhand government has unveiled its excise policy for 2025-26, focusing on closing liquor outlets located near religious sites. This decision comes as part of a comprehensive strategy to align with public sentiment and increase regulatory oversight on liquor sales, officials stated.

The new policy promises transparency in liquor shop allotments and aims to bolster local self-employment by engaging residents directly. Additionally, it encourages local farmers to supply produce to distilleries, providing dual benefits of increased farmer income and reduced alcohol prices, as Maximum Retail Price (MRP) compliance becomes mandatory.

With a heightened revenue target of Rs 5060 crore for the excise department, the policy also grants winery units a 15-year excise duty exemption for using fruits grown in the region, fostering economic benefits within the agriculture and horticulture sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)