Poland's Strategic Shift: Channeling EU Funds for Economic Strength and Security
Poland plans to revise its Recovery and Resilience Plan, redirecting EU funds towards bolstering defense and economic resilience. Minister Katarzyna Pelczynska-Nalecz emphasized the need to shift focus from EU recovery facility funds, totaling nearly 60 billion euros, to enhance national security and stability.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 04-03-2025 16:18 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 16:18 IST
- Country:
- Poland
Poland is set to reassess its Recovery and Resilience Plan, aiming to allocate funds for strengthening defense and economic resilience, according to Polish Funds Minister Katarzyna Pelczynska-Nalecz.
The move follows last month's statement by the minister suggesting a reallocation of EU recovery facility funds, originally intended for recovery, towards security needs.
Under the EU's recovery facility, Poland is poised to receive close to 60 billion euros in grants and low-interest loans, a significant financial resource that may now propel national defense and economic fortitude.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement