New Police Outpost Laid in Deepa Sarai: A Step Towards Safety

A foundation ceremony was held for a new police outpost in Deepa Sarai, aiming to improve security in the area. Laid by a young girl, the structure will be three stories with a control room for enhanced surveillance against criminal activities. This initiative follows previous violence incidents nearby.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal(Up) | Updated: 04-03-2025 16:22 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 16:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, local authorities laid the foundation for a new police outpost in Deepa Sarai, signaling a significant step towards heightened security in the region, police officials announced.

Additional Superintendent of Police Shrish Chandra revealed that the outpost, which will include a control room for better surveillance, will be constructed swiftly to enhance monitoring and response to criminal activities.

A young girl from the area symbolically laid the first brick, representing the police's commitment to women's safety and trust. The development follows last year's violent outbreak in nearby areas, highlighting the need for increased law enforcement presence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

