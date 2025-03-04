Left Menu

China Raises New WTO Complaints Over U.S. Tariffs

China has escalated its grievances with the World Trade Organization following U.S. President Donald Trump's imposition of additional tariffs on Chinese goods. China's WTO mission in Geneva confirmed the filing of new complaints, though it's unclear if they relate to existing or new disputes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 04-03-2025 17:12 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 17:12 IST
China Raises New WTO Complaints Over U.S. Tariffs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

China has taken further action against the United States by filing additional complaints with the World Trade Organization. This move comes in response to extra tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump on Chinese imports.

The news was confirmed by China's mission to the WTO in Geneva, which stated that new complaints had been raised over the United States' recent tariff measures.

Uncertainty remains as to whether these complaints are tied to a previous dispute filed by Beijing last month or if they signify a fresh challenge within the global trade framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025