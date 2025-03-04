China Raises New WTO Complaints Over U.S. Tariffs

China has taken further action against the United States by filing additional complaints with the World Trade Organization. This move comes in response to extra tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump on Chinese imports.

The news was confirmed by China's mission to the WTO in Geneva, which stated that new complaints had been raised over the United States' recent tariff measures.

Uncertainty remains as to whether these complaints are tied to a previous dispute filed by Beijing last month or if they signify a fresh challenge within the global trade framework.

