Arab Leaders Unite Against Trump's Controversial Gaza Proposal

Arab leaders assembled in Cairo are opposing a U.S. proposal to transform Gaza into a beach destination, as regional dynamics shift. Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi hosts the summit, gathering key figures including Saudi Arabia and the UAE, to strategize a postwar plan for Gaza's recovery and governance.

While Israel explores alternative U.S. ceasefire terms for hostage releases, tensions rise due to the blockade on Gaza's essential supplies. The proposed exchange involves Hamas releasing half of its hostages for a ceasefire, while Israel demands Hamas' disarmament, despite Palestinian Authority exclusion.

The controversial proposal by Trump to resettle Gaza's Palestinians elsewhere met widespread disapproval. Arab nations and human rights groups decried it, stressing international law violations. Meanwhile, Jordan initiates medical aid for Gaza's children, amidst ongoing geopolitical complexities surrounding the conflict.

