Delhi Duo Busted for Marijuana Smuggling

Delhi police apprehended two women, Pooja and Sanju Devi, for allegedly smuggling 10.4 kg of marijuana from Bihar to Shahdara. Acting on a tip-off, officers arrested the suspects at Geeta Colony as they arrived in an auto-rickshaw. Each had marijuana concealed in their luggage.

In a significant drug bust, Delhi police have arrested two women for allegedly smuggling marijuana from Bihar into the Shahdara area, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

The suspects, identified as Pooja, 32, and Sanju Devi, 50, both from Geeta Colony, were apprehended with a substantial 10.4 kg of the illicit substance.

A tip led police to deploy a team near Geeta Colony. At 4:30 am, two women arrived in an auto-rickshaw. Upon being stopped and searched, officers discovered 6 kg of marijuana in Pooja's bag and 4 kg in Sanju Devi's.

