Belgium and India: Strengthening Strategic Defence Ties in a Changing Global Landscape

Belgium is advancing a comprehensive defence agreement with India, marking a major step in the strategic partnership between the two nations. The move follows discussions with Indian Prime Minister Modi, led by Belgium's Princess Astrid. This initiative seeks to enhance defence cooperation amidst a shifting global political climate.

Belgium has announced plans to develop a wide-ranging defence pact with India, as part of efforts to bolster bilateral strategic relations. The proclamation came after Belgium's Princess Astrid, along with Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot and Defence Minister Theo Francken, met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Princess Astrid is heading an economic delegation to India, which includes prominent business leaders and ministers. Prime Minister Modi expressed his appreciation for her leadership, highlighting the vast opportunities for collaboration in trade, technology, and other sectors.

At a press briefing, Defence Minister Francken revealed that Belgium aims to appoint a military attache to its New Delhi embassy. Emphasizing the significance of a future defence cooperation framework, Francken pointed to intentions of fostering industrial collaboration with India.

