Heroic Defense: Terrorist Attack Foiled in Pakistan

Security forces in northwest Pakistan successfully thwarted a terrorist attack on Bannu Cantonment. Two suicide bombers detonated near the wall, followed by an attempted breach by several attackers. The Hafiz Gul Bahadur affiliated group, Jaish-Al Fursan, claimed responsibility. Authorities continue operations in the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 04-03-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 20:19 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Security forces in northwest Pakistan successfully thwarted a terrorist attack on Bannu Cantonment on Tuesday evening. Police reports confirm that two suicide bombers detonated themselves near the outer wall of the military complex, initiating the attack.

In the aftermath of the explosion, a group of five to six attackers attempted to infiltrate the cantonment but were swiftly neutralized by vigilant security personnel. The Hafiz Gul Bahadur affiliated group, Jaish-Al Fursan, later claimed responsibility for orchestrating the assault, confirming that two vehicles packed with explosives were used in the attack.

Despite the significant threat posed, authorities managed to prevent penetration into the high-security zone. As investigations continue, security operations remain ongoing in the region to safeguard against any further threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

