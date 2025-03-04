Left Menu

Kerala High Court Tackles Ragging Menace: Special Bench to Enforce Anti-Ragging Laws

The Kerala High Court, led by Chief Justice Nitin Jamdar, has formed a special bench to address a plea from KeLSA pushing for stricter enforcement of anti-ragging laws. KeLSA highlights the ongoing menace of ragging in educational institutes and calls for better compliance and accountability measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 04-03-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 20:23 IST
Kerala High Court Tackles Ragging Menace: Special Bench to Enforce Anti-Ragging Laws
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala High Court has intensified its efforts to curb ragging incidents in educational institutions by constituting a special bench, helmed by Chief Justice Nitin Jamdar. This step comes in response to a plea by the Kerala Legal Services Authority (KeLSA) urging for more effective implementation and monitoring of anti-ragging laws.

The bench, which includes Justice S Manu and Justice C Jayachandran, is set to rigorously evaluate existing anti-ragging practices, emphasizing the need for a structured legal framework to address widespread enforcement deficiencies. KeLSA's plea points out significant failures in implementing protective measures for students and the persistence of ragging incidents.

In its proposal, KeLSA suggested creating State and District-Level Monitoring Committees to supervise the application of anti-ragging guidelines. The petition also called for institutional grievance redressal cells and urged the government to launch public awareness campaigns, aiming to foster a zero-tolerance culture against ragging.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025