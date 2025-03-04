Kerala High Court Tackles Ragging Menace: Special Bench to Enforce Anti-Ragging Laws

The Kerala High Court has intensified its efforts to curb ragging incidents in educational institutions by constituting a special bench, helmed by Chief Justice Nitin Jamdar. This step comes in response to a plea by the Kerala Legal Services Authority (KeLSA) urging for more effective implementation and monitoring of anti-ragging laws.

The bench, which includes Justice S Manu and Justice C Jayachandran, is set to rigorously evaluate existing anti-ragging practices, emphasizing the need for a structured legal framework to address widespread enforcement deficiencies. KeLSA's plea points out significant failures in implementing protective measures for students and the persistence of ragging incidents.

In its proposal, KeLSA suggested creating State and District-Level Monitoring Committees to supervise the application of anti-ragging guidelines. The petition also called for institutional grievance redressal cells and urged the government to launch public awareness campaigns, aiming to foster a zero-tolerance culture against ragging.

(With inputs from agencies.)