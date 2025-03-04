Left Menu

Tensions Rise in Latakia: Security Forces on High Alert

Syrian security forces intensify operations in Latakia after two defense ministry members are killed. The attacks, attributed to Assad loyalists, highlight the challenges the Islamist-led government faces in maintaining control post-seizure of power. Alawite minority and former army personnel are central figures in the escalating conflict.

Updated: 04-03-2025 20:42 IST
The coastal city of Latakia has become the latest flashpoint in Syria, as security forces scoured the area following the deaths of two defense ministry members. The attack, attributed to remnants of Bashar al-Assad's ousted regime, underscores ongoing tensions in the region.

Once a stronghold of support for Assad's regime due to its Alawite minority population, the Latakia region has seen a rise in hit-and-run attacks. Local sources report heavy gunfire, and movements of security forces signal a determined government response to perceived threats.

With former army personnel allegedly involved, the proliferation of arms complicates the security situation. The conflict resonates across Assad's ancestral town, Qardaha, where recent confrontations have resulted in casualties and accusations against security forces. Community leaders, meanwhile, call for cooperation with authorities to ensure safety.

