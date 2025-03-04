Left Menu

Fake RAW Job Racket Busted: Two Arrested for Duping 30 Aspirants

Two individuals were arrested for allegedly deceiving over 30 job seekers with false promises of employment in India's RAW. The duo charged their victims between Rs 2 lakh to Rs 10 lakh each. The scheme was exposed when a victim reported the incident to the police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-03-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 20:57 IST
Fake RAW Job Racket Busted: Two Arrested for Duping 30 Aspirants
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown, police have apprehended two men accused of cheating over 30 people by fraudulently promising them jobs in the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW). The suspects, Aravind Naidu from Andhra Pradesh and Venugopal from Karnataka, allegedly pocketed sums between Rs 2 lakh to Rs 10 lakh per victim.

The scam surfaced following a complaint from a J P Nagar resident who reported the fraudulent activity to the Central Crime Branch in February. According to the complaint, the perpetrators provided a fake appointment letter, ensuring their victim believed in the legitimacy of the offer.

Investigations revealed that Venugopal met Naidu in a Bengaluru coffee shop, where Naidu falsely claimed he was a RAW officer. Venugopal initially sought Naidu's help for employment but later joined in the deceit. The unraveling of the scheme has led to the recovery of counterfeit documents and identification materials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025