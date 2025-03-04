Fake RAW Job Racket Busted: Two Arrested for Duping 30 Aspirants

In a significant crackdown, police have apprehended two men accused of cheating over 30 people by fraudulently promising them jobs in the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW). The suspects, Aravind Naidu from Andhra Pradesh and Venugopal from Karnataka, allegedly pocketed sums between Rs 2 lakh to Rs 10 lakh per victim.

The scam surfaced following a complaint from a J P Nagar resident who reported the fraudulent activity to the Central Crime Branch in February. According to the complaint, the perpetrators provided a fake appointment letter, ensuring their victim believed in the legitimacy of the offer.

Investigations revealed that Venugopal met Naidu in a Bengaluru coffee shop, where Naidu falsely claimed he was a RAW officer. Venugopal initially sought Naidu's help for employment but later joined in the deceit. The unraveling of the scheme has led to the recovery of counterfeit documents and identification materials.

(With inputs from agencies.)