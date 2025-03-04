Punjab CM's Strong Stance Against Striking Revenue Officers

In a bold move, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has condemned the revenue officers' ongoing protest, which has disrupted property registration services, emphasizing a strict stance against corruption.

The state government has issued warnings to the striking officers, demanding they resume duties or face suspension, while alternative registration measures are being implemented.

This firm action underscores the administration's commitment to serving the public without interruption amidst allegations of corruption within the revenue department. New recruitments and a reshuffle of responsibilities have been signaled to avert any inconvenience to citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)