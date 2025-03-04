Left Menu

Punjab CM's Strong Stance Against Striking Revenue Officers

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has criticized striking revenue officers for halting property registrations, asserting zero tolerance for corruption. Despite warnings of suspension, the officers continue their protest. The state plans to appoint other officers for registration tasks to ensure services remain uninterrupted for the public.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-03-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 21:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold move, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has condemned the revenue officers' ongoing protest, which has disrupted property registration services, emphasizing a strict stance against corruption.

The state government has issued warnings to the striking officers, demanding they resume duties or face suspension, while alternative registration measures are being implemented.

This firm action underscores the administration's commitment to serving the public without interruption amidst allegations of corruption within the revenue department. New recruitments and a reshuffle of responsibilities have been signaled to avert any inconvenience to citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

