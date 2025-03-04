Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Cadre Conundrum: Patwaris and Kanungos on Strike

The Himachal Pradesh government's decision to convert Patwaris and Kanungos into state cadre employees has led to an indefinite strike by these workers. The Sangh, dissatisfied with the new state cadre status and concerned about seniority and promotion issues, demands a revision of the decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 04-03-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 21:47 IST
Himachal Pradesh Cadre Conundrum: Patwaris and Kanungos on Strike
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The ongoing deadlock between the Himachal Pradesh government and the Patwaris and Kanungos Sangh has led to an indefinite strike by these revenue department employees. The dispute arose after the government classified Patwaris and Kanungos as state cadre employees.

Despite assurances from Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, a notification was issued, changing the classification which previously designated them as district cadre workers. This decision has been met with opposition from the 3,500 striking workers concerned over seniority and promotion complications.

The government, represented by Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi, claims several of the Sangh's demands have been met. Yet, the Sangh insists that without further concessions, their strike will continue despite potential repercussions of violating state rules.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025