Himachal Pradesh Cadre Conundrum: Patwaris and Kanungos on Strike

The ongoing deadlock between the Himachal Pradesh government and the Patwaris and Kanungos Sangh has led to an indefinite strike by these revenue department employees. The dispute arose after the government classified Patwaris and Kanungos as state cadre employees.

Despite assurances from Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, a notification was issued, changing the classification which previously designated them as district cadre workers. This decision has been met with opposition from the 3,500 striking workers concerned over seniority and promotion complications.

The government, represented by Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi, claims several of the Sangh's demands have been met. Yet, the Sangh insists that without further concessions, their strike will continue despite potential repercussions of violating state rules.

