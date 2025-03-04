Smuggling Scandal: Kannada Actress Ranya Rao Arrested with 14.8 kg Gold

In a dramatic turn of events, Kannada actress Ranya Rao was apprehended at Bengaluru International Airport after authorities discovered she was carrying 14.8 kg of gold. The arrest, made by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, has exposed what investigators suspect to be a complex smuggling operation.

Rao's frequent trips to Dubai had already set off alarm bells, and her attempted evasion tactics included falsely claiming a high-profile police connection. She was subsequently remanded in judicial custody for 14 days after being presented before an economic offences court.

The case has now broadened into a full-scale investigation, examining links between Rao and a potential network operating between Dubai and India. Authorities are also scrutinizing whether any law enforcement officials were involved, either knowingly or under false pretenses.

