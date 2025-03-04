Left Menu

Smuggling Scandal: Kannada Actress Ranya Rao Arrested with 14.8 kg Gold

Kannada actress Ranya Rao was detained at Bengaluru Airport with 14.8 kg of gold. She has been remanded to custody amid allegations of smuggling and using her connections to evade airport security. Authorities are probing her potential involvement in a broader smuggling network. Rao's ties to law enforcement are also under scrutiny.

Updated: 04-03-2025 22:16 IST
  India

In a dramatic turn of events, Kannada actress Ranya Rao was apprehended at Bengaluru International Airport after authorities discovered she was carrying 14.8 kg of gold. The arrest, made by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, has exposed what investigators suspect to be a complex smuggling operation.

Rao's frequent trips to Dubai had already set off alarm bells, and her attempted evasion tactics included falsely claiming a high-profile police connection. She was subsequently remanded in judicial custody for 14 days after being presented before an economic offences court.

The case has now broadened into a full-scale investigation, examining links between Rao and a potential network operating between Dubai and India. Authorities are also scrutinizing whether any law enforcement officials were involved, either knowingly or under false pretenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

