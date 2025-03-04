Sudan's Transitional Constitution: A New Chapter Amidst Conflict

On Tuesday, Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and their allies took a significant step by signing a transitional constitution. This move pushes them closer to forming a parallel government during a relentless two-year conflict with the army, threatening the nation's unity. The ongoing power struggle has already led to severe humanitarian crises, including mass displacement and ethnic violence.

As the hostilities continue, RSF executed a long-range drone attack on Sudan's major power infrastructure, targeting the Merowe Dam's power generation facilities. This offensive cut electricity to vast northern regions. Concurrently, the Sudanese army claims progress in Sharg el-Nil, aiming to encircle RSF forces in the capital, Khartoum.

The RSF-led constitution seeks to replace the one established post-Omar al-Bashir's ouster in 2019, after the factions orchestrated a coup in 2021. February agreements indicated plans for a "New Sudan" government. The new constitutional framework outlines a federal, secular state, prioritizing self-determination rights and military unification, though election timings remain undefined.

