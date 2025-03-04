Left Menu

Sudan's Transitional Constitution: A New Chapter Amidst Conflict

Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and allied groups signed a transitional constitution, aiming to establish a parallel government amidst ongoing war with the army. The RSF targets infrastructure, like Sudan's largest power station, using drones. This move could redefine governance in Sudan and increase tensions with the military.

Updated: 04-03-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 22:16 IST
On Tuesday, Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and their allies took a significant step by signing a transitional constitution. This move pushes them closer to forming a parallel government during a relentless two-year conflict with the army, threatening the nation's unity. The ongoing power struggle has already led to severe humanitarian crises, including mass displacement and ethnic violence.

As the hostilities continue, RSF executed a long-range drone attack on Sudan's major power infrastructure, targeting the Merowe Dam's power generation facilities. This offensive cut electricity to vast northern regions. Concurrently, the Sudanese army claims progress in Sharg el-Nil, aiming to encircle RSF forces in the capital, Khartoum.

The RSF-led constitution seeks to replace the one established post-Omar al-Bashir's ouster in 2019, after the factions orchestrated a coup in 2021. February agreements indicated plans for a "New Sudan" government. The new constitutional framework outlines a federal, secular state, prioritizing self-determination rights and military unification, though election timings remain undefined.

(With inputs from agencies.)

