Major Drug Racket Bust: Father and Son Duo Arrested in Amritsar

Punjab Police arrested Amolak Singh and his son, Mahabir Singh, in Amritsar for alleged involvement in drug trafficking. Police recovered cash, firearms, and fake arms licences. Both had been fugitives for years, linked to major heroin seizures, and had multiple properties, frequently changing locations to avoid capture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-03-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 22:20 IST
In a significant breakthrough against drug trafficking, Punjab Police arrested two individuals in Amritsar accused of being heavily involved in the narcotics trade.

The suspects, Amolak Singh and his son Mahabir Singh, were apprehended with Rs 1 lakh in cash, firearms, and fake arms licences. Their arrest follows a history of eluding authorities, having been connected to substantial heroin seizures exceeding 600 kg.

Initial investigations unveil a trail of properties across various states, hinting at a sophisticated operation to evade arrest. The police are continuing their probe into the duo's extensive network and past activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

