Chilean-Mexican Alliance to Tackle Global Trade Challenges

Chilean President Gabriel Boric engaged in a crucial telephone conversation with his Mexican counterpart, Claudia Sheinbaum, aimed at reinforcing bilateral cooperation to address global trade issues.

This diplomatic discussion unfolded against the backdrop of newly implemented 25% tariffs by the United States on Mexican and Canadian goods, which were enacted overnight.

The dialogue between the two leaders highlights the strategic importance of regional alliances in navigating the complexities of international economic policies and challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)