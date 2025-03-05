Left Menu

Arab Leaders Back Egypt's Rebuilding Plan for Gaza

Arab leaders have endorsed Egypt's plan to rebuild the Gaza Strip post-war, enabling approximately 2 million Palestinians to stay in the area. The plan counters proposals to depopulate Gaza and redevelop it. This strategy prioritizes a two-state solution, which starkly opposes Trump's suggested solutions.

Cairo | Updated: 05-03-2025 00:34 IST
  • Egypt

In a significant geopolitical move, Arab leaders have rallied behind Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi's postwar plan for the Gaza Strip, aiming to secure the future of its roughly 2 million Palestinians within the territory.

The plan, endorsed during a summit in Cairo attended by Qatari, UAE, and Saudi Arabian representatives, offers a compelling alternative to proposals by former President Donald Trump to depopulate Gaza, an idea rejected by international entities.

This $53 billion strategy, outlined in a 112-page draft, advocates for the renewal of Gaza by 2030 while ensuring Palestinians remain. A vital component of this initiative is a ceasefire contingent on Hamas releasing hostages, a move aimed at securing lasting peace.

