Arab Leaders Back Egypt's Rebuilding Plan for Gaza
Arab leaders have endorsed Egypt's plan to rebuild the Gaza Strip post-war, enabling approximately 2 million Palestinians to stay in the area. The plan counters proposals to depopulate Gaza and redevelop it. This strategy prioritizes a two-state solution, which starkly opposes Trump's suggested solutions.
- Country:
- Egypt
In a significant geopolitical move, Arab leaders have rallied behind Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi's postwar plan for the Gaza Strip, aiming to secure the future of its roughly 2 million Palestinians within the territory.
The plan, endorsed during a summit in Cairo attended by Qatari, UAE, and Saudi Arabian representatives, offers a compelling alternative to proposals by former President Donald Trump to depopulate Gaza, an idea rejected by international entities.
This $53 billion strategy, outlined in a 112-page draft, advocates for the renewal of Gaza by 2030 while ensuring Palestinians remain. A vital component of this initiative is a ceasefire contingent on Hamas releasing hostages, a move aimed at securing lasting peace.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Egypt
- Gaza
- Palestinians
- Rebuilding
- Arab leaders
- Trump
- Hamas
- Israel
- ceasefire
- two-state solution
ALSO READ
Nationwide Protests Challenge Trump's Policies on Presidents Day
Elon Musk: Adviser Without Decision-Making Power in Trump Administration
Trump Unveils Reciprocal Tariff Strategy to Balance Trade Fairness
Trump-Musk Workforce Revolution: Unprecedented Federal Layoffs Sweep U.S.
Trump: The Diplomatic Problem Solver?