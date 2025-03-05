Left Menu

Egypt's Strategic Move in Gaza Management

Egypt's foreign minister announced that the leaders of the committee tasked with managing Gaza for six months have been selected, aiming to stabilize the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 05-03-2025 02:35 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 02:35 IST
  • Country:
  • Egypt

In a significant development, Egypt's foreign minister announced on Tuesday the appointment of leaders to the committee responsible for managing the Gaza enclave over the next six months.

This measure is part of a broader effort to bring stability to the region and address ongoing challenges faced by the enclave's residents.

The decision marks a pivotal step in international efforts to ensure sustained peace and efficient administrative oversight in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)

