Left Menu

China's Strategic Military Surge: Balancing Ambitions Amid Economic Challenges

China is increasing its defense budget by 7.2% to pursue military modernization amidst economic slowdowns and geopolitical tensions, notably with Taiwan and Ukraine. This growth aligns with China's ongoing military expansion goals and contrasts with its more modest economic growth target for 2023.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 08:14 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 08:14 IST
China's Strategic Military Surge: Balancing Ambitions Amid Economic Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China is set to raise its defense expenditure by 7.2% this year, maintaining a consistent rise as the nation navigates economic slowdowns alongside increasing geopolitical tensions with regions such as Taiwan and Ukraine. According to a government report due for release in parliament this week, the increase mirrors last year's budget hike.

This elevated defense spending level significantly surpasses the country's projected economic growth of approximately 5%. Analysts suggest that this reflects Beijing's relentless pursuit of military modernization amid dynamic global challenges. Under President Xi Jinping, China's defense budget soared from 720 billion yuan in 2013 to 1.78 trillion yuan in 2023, marking a substantial annual rise.

With aims to complete full military modernization by 2035, China is developing advanced missiles and surveillance technologies. The latest government report emphasizes combat readiness and strategic enhancements while acknowledging the need for better political conduct within the military, amidst recent corruption scandals. Observers anticipate intensified military activities, especially around Taiwan, following past exercises that disrupted commercial aviation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025