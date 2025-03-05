Left Menu

International Tensions: The Fate of Uyghur Detainees in Thailand

Canada and the United States offered to resettle 48 ethnic Uyghurs detained in Thailand, but Bangkok, fearing China's reaction, deported them to China. Human rights groups condemn the move, citing abuses in China, while Thailand defends its decision, insisting it aligned with laws and obligations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 11:08 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 11:08 IST
Thailand's recent deportation of 48 Uyghur detainees to China has sparked international controversy, with human rights groups condemning the action as a violation of their rights. Despite offers from Canada, the U.S., and Australia to resettle the detainees, Thailand proceeded with the deportation, influenced by its strong business ties with China.

The Thai government maintains that its decision was within legal and human rights frameworks, despite facing criticism from United Nations human rights experts. Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai stated that no formal resettlement offers were confirmed from any country, although Western nations had expressed intentions to assist.

China's embassy in Bangkok stated the Uyghurs returned had committed no serious crimes and were reunited with their families. The United Nations refugee agency expressed concerns over not being granted access to assess the detainees as asylum seekers, leaving them vulnerable to China's alleged human rights abuses.

