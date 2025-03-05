Left Menu

Key ISIS-K Plotter Extradited to US for Kabul Airport Bombing

ISIS-K member Mohammad Sharifullah, also known as Jafar, has been extradited to the US and charged for his role in the 2021 bombing at Kabul airport, which killed 13 US service members and 160 civilians. US President Trump announced his capture and thanked Pakistan for their assistance in the arrest.

Updated: 05-03-2025 13:45 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 13:45 IST
terrorist

The notorious ISIS-K terrorist Mohammad Sharifullah, known by his alias Jafar, has confessed to the FBI about his involvement in planning the August 2021 bombing near Kabul airport. This deadly attack accounted for the deaths of 13 US service members and approximately 160 civilians.

Sharifullah faces charges in the US Eastern District of Virginia for providing material support to terrorist acts resulting in fatalities. US President Donald Trump revealed the capture during a session of Congress, extending gratitude to Pakistan for facilitating the apprehension.

According to FBI interviews and court documents, Sharifullah has been active with ISIS-K since 2016, participating in lethal attacks, including one in Moscow. His arrest marks a significant turn in the pursuit of justice for those affected by the Kabul catastrophe.

