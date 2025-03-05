Greece's Supreme Court Overrules Extradition of Israeli Mining Magnate

In a notable legal development, Greece's Supreme Court has overturned a lower court's decision to extradite Israeli mining magnate Beny Steinmetz to Romania. Initially detained upon his arrival in Athens, Steinmetz faced allegations related to illegal land acquisition attempts in Romania.

The extradition has been a contentious issue, with his legal advisors branding the accusations as 'unfounded' and terming the extradition requests abusive. Steinmetz's lawyer, Stavros Togias, celebrated the Supreme Court's ruling as a vital affirmation of justice.

Steinmetz has previously been cleared of extradition requests in multiple jurisdictions, including Italy and Cyprus, marking this ruling as a consistent trend in his legal battles against Romanian authorities' indictment attempts.

