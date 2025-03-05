Left Menu

Greece's Supreme Court Overrules Extradition of Israeli Mining Magnate

Greece's Supreme Court has overturned an extradition verdict for Israeli mining tycoon Beny Steinmetz to Romania. Steinmetz, previously detained in Athens, faced allegations of unlawful land rights acquisition in Romania. His lawyer heralded this decision as a significant legal victory against the persistent extradition efforts by Romanian authorities.

Greece's Supreme Court Overrules Extradition of Israeli Mining Magnate
Beny Steinmetz

In a notable legal development, Greece's Supreme Court has overturned a lower court's decision to extradite Israeli mining magnate Beny Steinmetz to Romania. Initially detained upon his arrival in Athens, Steinmetz faced allegations related to illegal land acquisition attempts in Romania.

The extradition has been a contentious issue, with his legal advisors branding the accusations as 'unfounded' and terming the extradition requests abusive. Steinmetz's lawyer, Stavros Togias, celebrated the Supreme Court's ruling as a vital affirmation of justice.

Steinmetz has previously been cleared of extradition requests in multiple jurisdictions, including Italy and Cyprus, marking this ruling as a consistent trend in his legal battles against Romanian authorities' indictment attempts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

